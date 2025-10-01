default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wharton (toe) did not practice Wednesday.

Wharton previously dealt with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss Weeks 2 and 3 before returning last Sunday against the Patriots. Wharton played 63 percent of the defensive snaps against New England and recorded five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the 42-13 loss.

More News