Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Now idle with toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (toe) did not practice Wednesday.
Wharton previously dealt with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss Weeks 2 and 3 before returning last Sunday against the Patriots. Wharton played 63 percent of the defensive snaps against New England and recorded five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the 42-13 loss.
