Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Opens week with DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Wharton was unable to play in the Panthers' Week 5 win over the Dolphins due to a toe injury. He's opened the week with another DNP, so he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's road game against the Cowboys.
