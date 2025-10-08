default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wharton (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Wharton was unable to play in the Panthers' Week 5 win over the Dolphins due to a toe injury. He's opened the week with another DNP, so he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's road game against the Cowboys.

More News