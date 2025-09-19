Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Out again for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Wharton logged a trio of DNPs this week and will miss his second straight game after he was injured in Carolina's Week 1 loss to the Jaguars. Wharton was initially give a recovery timeline of two-to-four weeks. Jaden Crumedy and Cam Jackson will see elevated reps on the defensive line.
