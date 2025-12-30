Wharton (hamstring) was seen participating in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Wharton has missed three consecutive games for the Panthers due to his hamstring injury. The participation in Tuesday's walk-through practice is a positive sign for the defensive end's chances of suiting up for Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, which could decide the division. If Wharton can practice enough to draw an active status, Bobby Brown, Cam Jackson and LaBryan Ray are likely all set to see a diminished defensive snap count in Saturday's contest.