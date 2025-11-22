default-cbs-image
Wharton (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

A knee injury limited Wharton's participation in Thursday's practice, but his ability to practice fully puts him on track to play against the 49ers on Monday. The sixth-year pro has accumulated 29 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defense across seven regular-season games.

