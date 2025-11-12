Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Posts seven stops vs. New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton tallied seven tackles (four solo) during Carolina's 17-7 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
Wharton has logged seven tackles for a second straight game, and he tied Tre'von Moehrig for the second most stops on the Panthers behind Derrick Brown (nine). Wharton is up to 28 tackles (nine solo), including 2.0 sacks, through six regular-season games.
