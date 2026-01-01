Wharton (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Buccaneers.

Despite practicing in full throughout the week, Wharton is listed as questionable for the Week 18 contest. The first-year Panther has been effective when on the field, recording 36 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defensed over nine appearances this season. If he's sidelined for the fourth consecutive game Saturday, expect Bobby Brown to draw another start on the Panthers' defensive line.