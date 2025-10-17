Wharton (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

The Missouri S&T product logged three consecutive limited sessions during the Panthers' week of practice, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday. Wharton has played in just two games this season due to hamstring and toe injuries, recording nine total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. If he's active for the Week 7 contest, he will likely operate as one of the team's top interior pass rushers.