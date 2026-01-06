default-cbs-image
Wharton (hamstring) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wharton missed Carolina's final four regular-season games, but he was initially listed as questionable to play Week 18. Now, the veteran defensive tackle looks fully on track for Saturday's wild-card round game against Los Angeles.

