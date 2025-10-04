Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Ruled out for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Wharton returned from a hamstring injury last Sunday against the Patriots and is now dealing with a toe issue that will cause him to miss his third game of the season. Jaden Crumedy should see elevated defensive snaps against Miami.
