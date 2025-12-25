Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Sidelined for Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (hamstring) didn't participate in Carolina's practice Wednesday.
Wharton remains sidelined with the hamstring injury that has held him out of the last two games. The 27-year-old will likely need to practice at some point this week in order to have a chance to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Seahawks. Bobby Brown would get another start at defensive end if Wharton ends up being unable to play.
