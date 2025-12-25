default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wharton (hamstring) didn't participate in Carolina's practice Wednesday.

Wharton remains sidelined with the hamstring injury that has held him out of the last two games. The 27-year-old will likely need to practice at some point this week in order to have a chance to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Seahawks. Bobby Brown would get another start at defensive end if Wharton ends up being unable to play.

More News