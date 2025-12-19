Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Won't play in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.
The first-year Panther didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up for Sunday's contest. Wharton is one of Carolina's top interior defensive linemen, recording 36 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, over nine appearances this season. While he's sidelined, expect Bobby Brown to start alongside A'Shawn Robinson and Derrick Brown.
