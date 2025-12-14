default-cbs-image
Wharton (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wharton popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a hamstring injury, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's game. Bobby Brown and LaBryan Ray are poised for more defensive snaps in Wharton's absence.

