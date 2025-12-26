Panthers' Tershawn Wharton: Won't play vs. Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wharton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Wharton will end up missing a third consecutive game due to a hamstring injury, which means Bobby Brown, Cam Jackson and LaBryan Ray are all in line for more defensive snaps Sunday. Wharton will aim to progress enough in his recovery to be available for the Panthers' regular-season finale against the Buccaneers in Week 18, a game that could decide who wins the NFC South division.
