Wharton has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Wharton initially left Sunday's game to be evaluated for a concussion, but it's a hamstring injury that will prevent him from returning. It's unclear whether he's passed his concussion evaluation, so his injury status will be worth monitoring heading into the Panthers' Week 2 clash against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 14. In Wharton's absence, Jaden Crumedy should see an uptick in rotational snaps at defensive end.