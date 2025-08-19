McMillan (hamstring) is not practicing Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said McMillan is simply dealing with a tight hamstring after having handled a large preseason workload. The rookie first-rounder also sat out Monday's practice, but at this stage there are no concerns about his availability for Week 1 on the road against Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 7. Canales has already announced that Carolina's starters will rest during Thursday's preseason finale against Pittsburgh.