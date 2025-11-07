Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Added to report as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan was added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring issue, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
McMillan was a limited practice participant Friday, after not being listed on the report at all Wednesday or Thursday. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the hamstring injury "popped up" Friday.
More News
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Modest numbers in Week 10 win•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Just under century mark in loss•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Overshadowed by Legette•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Scores first two career TDs•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Leads air attack again Sunday•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Paces pass catchers in loss•