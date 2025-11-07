default-cbs-image
McMillan was added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring issue, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan was a limited practice participant Friday, after not being listed on the report at all Wednesday or Thursday. Panthers head coach Dave Canales said the hamstring injury "popped up" Friday.

