McMillan (foot/ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan sat out Wednesday's walkthrough due to foot and ankle injuries, after which coach Dave Canales called the rookie wide receiver "day-to-day," per David Newton of ESPN.com. McMillan's ability to mix into drills a day later is a step in the right direction as the Panthers continue preparation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Thursday's practice report will reveal if he was a limited or full participant.