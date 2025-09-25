McMillan (calf) was present at the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's session due to a calf issue, McMillan was suited up for Thursday's padded practice. The Panthers' second Week 4 injury report will reveal how much activity the rookie wide receiver was able to handle. Through three games to begin his career, McMillan has six catches of 20-plus yards among his 14 receptions on 27 targets.