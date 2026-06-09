Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Back at practice Tuesday

McMillan (foot) is participating in practice Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday is the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Panthers, and McMillan is back in a helmet going through drills after he missed some time during OTAs with a foot issue. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 70 of 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in all 17 regular-season games. Headed into his second season, McMillan will be looking to build on those numbers with improved chemistry with Bryce Young.