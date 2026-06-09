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Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Back at practice Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McMillan (foot) is participating in practice Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday is the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Panthers, and McMillan is back in a helmet going through drills after he missed some time during OTAs with a foot issue. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is coming off a 2025 season in which he caught 70 of 122 targets for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in all 17 regular-season games. Headed into his second season, McMillan will be looking to build on those numbers with improved chemistry with Bryce Young.

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