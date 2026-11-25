Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that the Panthers are "optimistic" that McMillan (foot) will play Monday in Tampa Bay, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

McMillan didn't partake in Wednesday's unofficial practice, after which Canales revealed that the wide receiver dealt with soreness in his foot after Sunday's win against the Ravens in which he hauled in six of nine targets for 71 yards and one touchdown. Considering the Panthers likely are practicing Wednesday in lieu of a session on Thanksgiving, McMillan appears likely to be listed as a DNP on the team's first Week 12 injury report Thursday.