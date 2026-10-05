McMillan caught 14 of 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-26 win over the Lions.

McMillan got open at will against Detroit's struggling secondary, setting career highs in catches, receiving yards and targets while posting his third multi-touchdown performance through 21 regular-season games. The 2025 first-round pick caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and a 10-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. McMillan entered play Sunday with 23 targets through three games compared to 22 targets for fellow starting wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps), who was inactive against the Lions. Coker will have an extra week to heal up during Carolina's Week 5 bye before possibly rejoining McMillan in Week 6 against the Eagles.