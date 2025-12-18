McMillan (foot/ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McMillan sat out Carolina's first Week 16 practice, but he was able to take every rep Thursday to clear up any lingering doubt about his availability for a critical matchup Sunday versus the 7-7 Buccaneers, who currently hold the tiebreaker over the 7-7 Panthers for the division lead. The rookie first-round pick has yet to miss a game this season and has produced a 59-851-6 receiving line on 102 targets through Carolina's first 14 contests.