McMillan (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

McMillan took a questionable tag into the weekend after the calf issue kept him from practicing Wednesday before he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday. The rookie wideout demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the injury over the final two days of practice for the Panthers to sign off on him playing Sunday, and the expectation is that he'll be in line for his usual duties as Carolina's No. 1 receiver. After turning in a 14-216-0 receiving line on 27 targets through his first three games, McMillan could have more difficulty producing in Week 4 if he draws shadow coverage from standout Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), who is making his 2025 debut Sunday.