McMillan brought in five of 10 targets for 101 yards in the Panthers' 34-3 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

McMillan's yardage total comfortably paced the Panthers on the afternoon, and the second-year pro also led the team in targets while checking in as the runner-up in receptions. McMillan has posted five catches apiece in each of his first two games and parlayed them into a solid 176 receiving yards on 18 targets, all numbers that only serve to further cement his status as an integral component of Carolina's air attack. McMillan will next take aim at the Browns' inconsistent defense in a Week 3 road matchup next Sunday.