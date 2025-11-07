Panthers head coach Dave Canales acknowledged Friday that there's "concern'" about McMillan's hamstring after something "popped up" during Friday's practice, Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McMillan was added to the injury report Friday, listed as a limited participant in practice with a 'questionable' designation for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Canales said McMillan took a few practice reps after first noticing discomfort, but the wideout was then shut down for the rest of the day. The Panthers will re-evaluate McMillan on Saturday morning, at which point the team may or may not share any new information. Canales didn't make it sound like the hamstring injury is serious, but he did seem to acknowledge doubt about McMillan's Week 10 availability.