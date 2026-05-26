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Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Dealing with minor injury?

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McMillan worked with the training staff Tuesday while his teammates practiced on the first day of OTAs, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

He's likely dealing with a minor injury, as he seemed to finish his rookie season healthy and wasn't reported to need offseason surgery. McMillan played in all 18 of Carolina's games last year, including a playoff loss, and he was named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts as a 1,000-yard receiver. He's locked in as the centerpiece of Carolina's passing game, with no real threats around him to capture him a large target share.

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