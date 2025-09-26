Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Deemed questionable, plans to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England.
McMillan didn't practice Wednesday but managed limited participation Thursday and Friday. He said Thursday that he'll be fine for Sunday's game, but fantasy managers should still keep an eye out for additional updates before the Panthers release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET this Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Limited in return to practice•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: DNP due to calf issue•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Not spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Quiet on eight targets•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: First 100-yard game of career•