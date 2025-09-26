default-cbs-image
McMillan (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New England.

McMillan didn't practice Wednesday but managed limited participation Thursday and Friday. He said Thursday that he'll be fine for Sunday's game, but fantasy managers should still keep an eye out for additional updates before the Panthers release their inactive list around 11:30 a.m. ET this Sunday.

