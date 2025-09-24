McMillan didn't practice Wednesday due to a calf injury.

McMillan wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of the Panthers' first Week 4 session, and now the reason for his absence has become known. David Newton of ESPN.com reports that McMillan should be able to suit up Sunday at New England, but ultimately how the rookie wide receiver fares in practice this week will determine whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for that contest.