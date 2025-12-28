McMillan (illness) caught one of four targets for five yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

The standout rookie landed on the injury report Sunday norming due to an illness, and McMillan didn't look like himself as he set a season low in receiving yards. The eighth overall pick in the 2025 Draft still sits 71 yards short of reaching 1,000 for the year, and McMillan could be very busy in Week 18 in a winner-take-all clash with the Buccaneers, with the NFC South title and a playoff spot on the line.