Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Expected to face New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McMillan was a late-week addition to the injury report Friday, getting in a limited session, and he is currently listed as questionable. However, it sounds like the rookie first-rounder will be out there against New Orleans, though it's fair to wonder if he'll be able to play a full complement of snaps. McMillan owns a 41-558-2 receiving line on 69 targets this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Coach concerned by hamstring injury•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Added to report as questionable•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Modest numbers in Week 10 win•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Just under century mark in loss•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Overshadowed by Legette•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Scores first two career TDs•