McMillan (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McMillan was a late-week addition to the injury report Friday, getting in a limited session, and he is currently listed as questionable. However, it sounds like the rookie first-rounder will be out there against New Orleans, though it's fair to wonder if he'll be able to play a full complement of snaps. McMillan owns a 41-558-2 receiving line on 69 targets this season.