Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Expected to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Panthers expect McMillan (illness) to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The Panthers added the wideout to their Week 17 injury report Sunday morning, but David Newton of ESPN.com suggests that doing so was precautionary. Either way, confirmation of McMillan's status is set to arrive before the first wave of games Sunday, with Carolina kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET.
More News
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Questionable due to illness•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Paces pass catchers, scores TD•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Churns out full practice•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Back at practice•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Overshadowed in loss•