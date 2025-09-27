McMillan (calf) is expected to play against the Patriots on Sunday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

McMillan and starting running back Chuba Hubbard are both on track to play Sunday, though fantasy managers may have to wait for an official update from the Panthers, approximately 90 minutes before their 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. McMillan has posted 14 catches (on 27 targets) for 216 yards through the first three games of the regular season, and he will headline the Panthers' pass-catching corps that will be without wide receiver Xavier Legette (hamstring) and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle).