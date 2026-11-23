McMillan caught six of nine targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Ravens.

The second-year wideout posted his best yardage total since Week 6 while leading the Panthers in receiving yards, catches and targets. McMillan capped his solid performance with a seven-yard TD from Bryce Young in the second quarter. McMillan has slowed down since a torrid start to the season, but he still sports a 55-731-4 line on 87 targets through 10 games heading into a Week 12 clash with the Buccaneers.