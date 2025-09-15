McMillan finished with six receptions on 10 targets for 100 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

The eighth-overall pick in this year's draft is living up to the hype, recording the first 100-yard receiving game of his career in just his second pro appearance. McMillan paced the Panthers in targets and yardage after accomplishing the same feat last week, quickly becoming Bryce Young's most-trusted target out of the gates. The Arizona product is already making fantasy waves before scoring the first touchdown of his career, which is likely just around the corner given the wideout's 6-foot-5 frame and tremendous ball skills. McMillan belongs in starting fantasy lineups heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Falcons next Sunday.