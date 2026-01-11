McMillan recorded five receptions on seven targets for 81 yards in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round loss to the Rams.

McMillan was overshadowed by Jalen Coker, but he still turned in a solid showing of his own. He particularly played a key role on a touchdown drive in the second quarter, logging consecutive receptions of 14 and 22 yards. Overall, McMillan closed his rookie season having topped 70 receiving yards in three of his last five games, setting him up to take a potential step forward in his sophomore season.