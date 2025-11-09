McMillan caught five of eight targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Saints.

The rookie wideout continues to be the most reliable downfield option in an underpowered Panthers passing attack. McMillan has at least three receptions in every game so far this year, putting together a 46-618-2 line on 77 targets in nine contests. He'll look for his first TD since Week 6 in a Week 1 clash with the Falcons.