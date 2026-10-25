McMillan secured four of six targets for 40 yards in the Panthers' 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

As the final score implies, it was a total washout for the Panthers in the divisional clash, making McMillan's modest numbers unsurprising. The 2025 first-round pick did tie for the team lead in receptions and set the pace in targets, but his receiving yardage total was his second lowest of the campaign. McMillan still sports an impressive 36-511-2 line on 54 targets heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the Packers on Thursday night.