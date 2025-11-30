McMillan caught just one of two targets for a 43-yard touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams.

While the rookie wideout was held in check for three quarters, McMillan finally got free on a fourth-down play in the fourth and hauled in a touchdown from Bryce Young for the go-ahead score. McMillan has gotten into the end zone in three straight games, producing an 11-208-4 line on 21 targets as he establishes himself as Young's go-to option in clutch situations. McMillan will get some rest during next week's bye before taking aim at the Saints in Week 15.