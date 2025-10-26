Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Just under century mark in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan brought in seven of 10 targets for 99 yards in the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
McMillan was essentially the lone bright spot for the Panthers in the embarrassing loss, easily leading Carolina across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The rookie first-round pick showed good chemistry with Andy Dalton, and the talented wideout's catch total was a new career high while his target tally tied his high-water mark over the first eight games. McMillan should remain busy in a Week 9 road trip to Green Bay, a game where the Panthers may have to eventually take a pass-centric approach.
