McMillan caught five of nine targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Jaguars.

The eighth overall pick in the 2025 Draft was the unquestioned top wideout for the Panthers right out of the gate, as he led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in a mostly disappointing day for Bryce Young and the passing game. McMillan will need better performances from his quarterback to turn that kind of volume into consistent production, but it was still an encouraging start to his pro career. He'll look to make a bigger impact on the road in Week 2 against the Cardinals.