Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Leads air attack again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan brought in six of eight targets for 73 yards in the Panthers' 27-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.
McMillan led the Panthers in receptions, receiving yards and targets in what is becoming a customary occurrence for the talented rookie. The 2025 first-round pick equaled his career high in receptions while posting his second-highest yardage total to date, and he recorded multiple catches of 20-plus yards for the third time in the last five contests. The chemistry between McMillan and Bryce Young continues to grow by the game, and the duo will draw a favorable matchup at home against the Cowboys in Week 6 next Sunday afternoon.
