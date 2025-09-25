Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Limited in return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice.
McMillan popped up on Wednesday's injury report as a non-participant due to a hamstring issue, but he told David Newton of ESPN.com afterward that he'd be good to go for Sunday's contest at New England. Thursday's return to drills is a step in the right direction, but McMillan may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a designation entering the weekend.
More News
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: DNP due to calf issue•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Not spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Quiet on eight targets•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: First 100-yard game of career•
-
Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Leading receiver in NFL debut•