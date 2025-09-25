default-cbs-image
McMillan (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice.

McMillan popped up on Wednesday's injury report as a non-participant due to a hamstring issue, but he told David Newton of ESPN.com afterward that he'd be good to go for Sunday's contest at New England. Thursday's return to drills is a step in the right direction, but McMillan may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a designation entering the weekend.

