Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: May be dealing with minor injury

McMillan worked with the training staff Tuesday while his teammates practiced on the first day of OTAs, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The wideout's likely dealing with a minor injury, as he seemed to finish his rookie season healthy and wasn't reported to have needed offseason surgery. McMillan played all 18 of Carolina's games last year, including a playoff loss, and he was named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts as a 1,000-yard receiver. He's locked in as the centerpiece of Carolina's passing game, with the team's most significant offseason addition to the unit being athletic but unpolished third-round pick Chris Brazzell.