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Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: May be dealing with minor injury

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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McMillan worked with the training staff Tuesday while his teammates practiced on the first day of OTAs, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The wideout's likely dealing with a minor injury, as he seemed to finish his rookie season healthy and wasn't reported to have needed offseason surgery. McMillan played all 18 of Carolina's games last year, including a playoff loss, and he was named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts as a 1,000-yard receiver. He's locked in as the centerpiece of Carolina's passing game, with the team's most significant offseason addition to the unit being athletic but unpolished third-round pick Chris Brazzell.

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