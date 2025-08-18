McMillan did not practice Monday due to a minor hamstring injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

McMillan joined Bryce Young and the starting offense for two series during Saturday's 20-3 preseason loss to Houston, in which he failed to haul in his only target and appears to have picked up a hamstring injury. Panthers coach Dave Canales has already stated that McMillan and the starters won't play in Thursday's exhibition finale against Pittsburgh, so the rookie first-round pick will turn his full attention toward getting full healthy for Week 1 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Sept. 7, a task the next three weeks (roughly) should be plenty of time to accomplish. Carolina figures to take a cautious approach to McMillan's recovery, given his integral role on offense as Young's immediate No. 1 target.