McMillan caught four of six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

The rookie wideout was Bryce Young's first read once again, leading the Panthers in catches, targets and receiving yards, although that role didn't amount to much production as the team leaned heavily on Rico Dowdle to generate points. McMillan has caught at least three passes in every game so far, delivering a 41-558-2 line on 69 targets through nine contests. He could be a little busier in Week 10 against the Saints.