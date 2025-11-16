McMillan caught eight of 12 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Falcons.

The 2025 first-round pick from Arizona had the best game of his young career in Sunday's win, setting new career highs in yards, touchdowns and receptions. He benefitted from quarterback Bryce Young's best performance as a pro, with Young finding him for scores in both the first and fourth quarter. Through his first 10 NFL games, McMillan has looked like a budding star, catching 54 of 89 targets for 748 yards and four touchdowns. He draws a great Week 12 matchup against a struggling 49ers defense and could be in line for another huge outing.