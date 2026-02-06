McMillan was named the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Panthers selected McMillan with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 draft, and he quickly emerged as Carolina's top pass catcher. Even with inconsistent quarterback play and low pass volume in the offense, McMillan topped 1,000 receiving yards in 17 regular-season games while reaching 100 yards in two separate contests. He could face similar obstacles in 2026, but McMillan will remain a key part of the offense and should earn plenty of targets.