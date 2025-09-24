Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Not spotted at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMillan (undisclosed) is not present at the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
McMillan played a season-high 89 percent of offensive snaps during Carolina's blowout win over the Falcons in Week 3, though he secured only three of eight targets for 48 yards. Wednesday's official practice report will reveal whether the rookie first-round pick is working through an injury in advance of Sunday's road matchup against New England.
