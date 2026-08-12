Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan: Offseason work showing up in practice

Coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that McMillan got "bigger and stronger" in the offseason, which has been apparent on the practice field in training camp, Mike Kaye of ESPN.com reports.

In particular, McMillan put a double move on CB Mike Jackson at Wednesday's practice, creating more separation than he would have previously after beating Jackson off the line before gathering in a touchdown from QB Bryce Young. "At the line of scrimmage, [McMillan] just hasn't really had an issue this camp," Canales added. "Getting off the line, I think that he's really translating all the work he did in the offseason." McMillan again is expected to serve as the top pass catcher in the Panthers offense this season after a 2025 rookie campaign in which he posted a 70-1,014-7 line on 122 targets in 17 regular-season games.